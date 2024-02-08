Print.Save.Repeat. Joins the Top 1% of Brands on Amazon

Print.Save.Repeat. toner cartridges made in Mesa, Arizona Labeling a batch of Print.Save.Repeat. toner cartridges Print.Save.Repeat. toner cartridges in Mesa, Arizona warehouse

Arizona-based company Print.Save.Repeat. now ranks in the Top 1% of brands on Amazon.com as an independent 3rd party seller.

Customers on Amazon have resonated with our brand, which focuses on top quality and reliability to give the best bang for their buck, which lets us become a trusted supplier for their business.” — Chris Van Egmond, Director of Customer Experience

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Print.Save.Repeat., a trailblazing B2B eCommerce business that manufactures laser printer toner cartridges and pressure-sensitive labels, proudly announces its ascent to the highest tier of third-party Amazon sellers. With a team of 47 dedicated employees, Print.Save.Repeat. achieved a remarkable milestone as a 3rd party seller on Amazon, surpassing $10 million in revenue on the world's largest eCommerce marketplace and entering the coveted Tier-A seller category, a space usually occupied only by large global brands.

In 2023, Print.Save.Repeat. surpassed $10 million in revenue on Amazon.com, earning the distinction of a top-tier Amazon third-party seller. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the company's drive to produce high-quality printer consumables that provide buyers with cost savings, value, and high customer satisfaction.

Print.Save.Repeat.'s success highlights the growing significance of independent 3rd party sellers on Amazon. More than 60% of sales on Amazon.com come from independent sellers, the majority being small and medium-sized businesses. In 2022, over 2 million US-based Amazon sellers collectively sold over 4.1 billion items worldwide. According to Marketplace Pulse, in 2021 approximately 350,000 Amazon sellers exceeded $100,000 in revenue, 60,000 sellers sold over $1 million, and only 3,000 sellers achieved more than $10 million in sales revenue on Amazon.

Founded as a startup in 2011, Print.Save.Repeat. has consistently achieved significant milestones, securing a place on the Inc. 500 list for 2015 as the 346th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. and the eighth fastest-growing in Arizona. In addition to many national companies, several notable Arizona-based businesses rely on supplies manufactured by Print.Save.Repeat. including Bashas' and Sprout's Farmer's Markets.

Errol Berry, Print.Save.Repeat.'s founder, was honored as part of the Phoenix Business Journal 40 under 40 class of 2016. As a company led by ASU alumni, Print.Save.Repeat. has consistently been recognized in Arizona State University's Sun Devil 100 over the past seven years.

"Achieving the top revenue tier of Amazon brands is a significant milestone for Print.Save.Repeat. We are super proud to be included among the top 1% of brands on Amazon. This accomplishment is the result of an unwavering commitment to product quality by our incredible team." - Errol Berry, CEO

About Print.Save.Repeat.

Print.Save.Repeat. is a leading US manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels and laser printer toner cartridges. With a focus on print quality and page yield consistency, the company has become a top-rated aftermarket toner brand on Amazon, trusted by over 100,000 businesses in North America. For more information about Print.Save.Repeat. visit https://printsaverepeat.com.