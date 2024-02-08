Fish and Game Offering Public Informational Meetings on Hatchery Modernization

CONTACT:

February 8, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold two public meetings to present on the process of modernizing the hatchery system and to answer questions from the public. The two sessions will be held:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 6:00 p.m . at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office on Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH.

“We welcome the public’s comments and questions as we start the modernization of our hatcheries beginning with the building of a new facility in New Hampton to replace the existing one,” said Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. “Our facilities are outdated, inefficient, and in grave need of repairs and upgrades to make them more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. This will be a long and complicated process and we want to provide as much information as we can to those who are interested.”

As the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the public to:

Conserve, manage and protect these resources and their habitats

Inform and educate the public about these resources

Provide the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources

To learn more about the hatchery modernization project, visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-fish-hatcheries/nh-fish-hatchery-modernization-project.

Learn more about fisheries management in New Hampshire, which is funded in part by the federal Sport Fish Registration Program (financed by your purchases of fishing equipment and motorboat fuel), at www.fishnh.com.