UB Kitchens Announces Strategic Partnership with Decor Cabinetry to Bring Exquisite High-End Cabinetry to Austin

Austin, TX – February 8, 2024 – UB Kitchens, the premier kitchen design and installation company in Austin, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Decor Cabinetry, a renowned maker of high-end cabinetry based in Manitoba, Canada. This exciting collaboration marks a new era in delivering exceptional kitchen solutions to homeowners in the Austin Metro Area.

Established in 2008, UB Kitchens has solidified its reputation as a leader in innovative kitchen design, having been featured on over twenty national television shows, including A&E and The Property Brothers on HGTV. With a track record of over 3500 exquisitely designed and installed kitchens, UB Kitchens is a trusted name synonymous with quality, creativity, and exceptional service.

Decor Cabinetry, in business since 1977, has built a legacy of excellence in crafting high-end cabinetry. Renowned for their precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design, Decor Cabinetry has set the industry standard for luxury cabinetry and is committed to delivering unparalleled quality.

This partnership brings together UB Kitchens’ unparalleled expertise in designing and installing custom kitchens with Decor Cabinetry’s exquisite, high-end cabinetry, offering homeowners in Austin access to unparalleled luxury kitchen solutions. The collaboration aims to elevate the standard of kitchen design and create stunning, functional spaces that reflect the unique style and needs of each client.

“We are thrilled to partner with Decor Cabinetry, a brand synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and elegance. This collaboration allows us to further elevate our offerings and provide our clients with the highest standard of luxury cabinetry,” said Adam Johnston, Founder and CEO of UB Kitchens. “Together, we aim to create extraordinary kitchen spaces that inspire and delight, setting a new benchmark for luxury kitchen design in Austin.”

The partnership is slated to bring an exclusive range of Decor Cabinetry’s exceptional products to UB Kitchens’ portfolio, allowing homeowners to experience the unparalleled quality and timelessness of high-end cabinetry in their custom kitchen projects.

For more information about UB Kitchens’ partnership with Decor Cabinetry, or to explore the exquisite kitchen solutions offered by UB Kitchens, please visit UBKitchens.com.

About UB Kitchens:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, UB Kitchens is a leading kitchen design and installation company with a passion for creating exceptional, custom kitchen spaces. With a legacy of over 3000 kitchens, UB Kitchens has been featured on a myriad of national television shows and is dedicated to delivering unparalleled design and service.

About Decor Cabinetry:

Based in Manitoba, Canada, Decor Cabinetry has been crafting high-end cabinetry since 1977. Renowned for unparalleled quality and timeless design, Decor Cabinetry is dedicated to creating luxury cabinetry that exceeds expectations and stands the test of time.

About UB Kitchens

We offer semi-custom and full custom cabinetry in order to meet the needs of our residential remodeling and custom home builder clients. If you are looking for traditional cabinetry, transitional cabinetry, modern cabinetry, framed or frameless cabinetry, we can accommodate you.

