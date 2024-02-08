10TH MOUNTAIN WHISKEY & SPIRIT CO. AWARDED DOUBLE GOLD AND GOLD MEDALS AT THE 2024 KEY WEST INVITATIONAL WHISKEY AWARDS

10th Mountain Whiskey Logo

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company recognized for its exceptional whiskey at the prestigious 2024 Key West Invitational Whiskey Awards

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10TH MOUNTAIN WHISKEY AND SPIRIT COMPANY AWARDED GOLD AND DOUBLE GOLD MEDALS AT THE 2024 KEY WEST INVITATIONAL WHISKEY AWARDS

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company, a leading craft distillery based in Colorado, has been recognized for its exceptional whiskey at the prestigious 2024 Key West Invitational Whiskey Awards. Hosted by the ABV Network, LLC, the world's largest provider of bourbon-themed content, this event celebrates the best of U.S. craft whiskey.

10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company proudly received the following accolades:

Double Gold Winners:

1. 10th Mountain Single Malt Whiskey Single Barrel (152 Proof)

2. Neeley Family Distillery Sweet Thumped Rye

3. Old Jett Brothers Double Barreled Charred French Oak

4. Old 55 Distillery Bottled-in-Bond

Category Winners:

1. Best Cask Strength - 10th Mountain Single Malt Whiskey

2. Best HAZMAT (140+ Proof) - 10th Mountain Single Malt Whiskey (152 Proof)

3. Best Single Barrel - 10th Mountain Single Malt Whiskey

4. Best Age Stated 2-9 Years - Neeley Family Distillery Sweet Thumped Rye

5. Best Under $60 MSRP - Nobleton's Distilling House Planter's Whiskey

6. Best Bottled-in-Bond - Old 55 Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

7. Bourbon - Old 55 Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

8. Rye Whiskey - Neeley Family Distillery Sweet Thumped Rye

9. Best in Show - 10th Mountain Single Malt Whiskey

Gold Winners:

- 10th Mountain Bourbon

- 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey

- Deerhammer Four Grain Bourbon

- Deerhammer Single Malt Whiskey

- New Riff Single Malt

- Nobleton's Distilling House Planter's Whiskey

- Old 55 Single Malt Whiskey

- Syntax Spirits Straight Bourbon Whiskey

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the 2024 Key West Invitational Whiskey Awards Double Gold, Gold, and Best in Show," said Ryan Thompson, Founder of 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company. "These awards are a testament to our commitment to producing exceptional craft whiskey and our dedication to the art of distilling."

The ABV Network's Key West Invitational Whiskey Awards is an exclusive event that showcases the finest craft distilleries in the United States. ABV Network owner Steve Akley carefully selects the participating brands and ensures that only distilleries that produce their own whiskeys are included. The blind-tasting judging process involves a panel of industry professionals and whiskey enthusiasts.

For more information about the Key West Invitational Whiskey Awards and the ABV Network, please visit abvnetwork.com/key-west and abvnetwork.com/distillers-summit.

About 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company:

10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company is a premium craft distillery in Vail, Colorado. Inspired by the alpine lifestyle and the brave men of the 10th Mountain Division who fought in World War II, the company produces handcrafted spirits using traditional distilling methods. 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company offers a range of award-winning whiskeys, including bourbon, rye, single malt, and other spirits and craft cocktails. To learn more, visit 10thwhiskey.com.

Contact:

Ryan Thompson

10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company

Email: Ryan@10thwhiskey.com

Website: www.10thwhiskey.com

