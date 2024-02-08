IT Veteran Anthony Laurance Accepts New Role as Senior Data Management Specialist

Anthony "Andy" Laurance

Seasoned IT Professional Anthony Laurance Assumes a Senior Data Management Role, Bringing Over 25 Years of Expertise to ServeCo North America.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony "Andy" Laurance, a seasoned IT professional with over 25 years of experience, has announced his latest career move as a Senior Data Management Specialist at ServeCo North America. With a solid foundation in computer science and a wealth of expertise in IT asset management, Anthony Laurance brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to his new role.

A graduate of the University of Florida's School of Engineering, Anthony Laurance has been an active participant in various clubs during his academic years, including the AI-Engineering Club, Pi Kappa Alpha, and the Karate Club, showcasing his diverse interests and commitment to personal and professional growth.

"I am thrilled to share that I have joined ServeCo North America as a Senior Data Management Specialist," Anthony Laurance stated. "As a single-source provider, ServeCo possesses the expertise and top-notch products to ensure your furniture remains stunning in your showroom. I am honored to have accepted the role of Senior Data Management at ServeCo."

Anthony Laurance's extensive experience is complemented by certifications in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and his status as a Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). He is also pursuing his PMP Certification, underscoring his dedication to excellence and ongoing learning in project management.

With a specialization in IT Asset Management, Anthony Laurance has demonstrated a consistent track record of success in various roles. He previously served as the IT Manager at AAN, Inc., Supreme Resources, and LSI Technology Group, where he was tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations and spearheading initiatives for privately held manufacturing companies. In these roles, Anthony Laurance effectively managed direct reports and cultivated relationships with external vendors, ensuring full compliance with all policies, procedures, agreements, and regulations. His leadership skills and commitment to operational efficiency and compliance have been consistently demonstrated throughout his career.

In his new role at ServeCo North America, Andy Laurance will leverage his expertise to enhance data management processes, drive efficiency, and contribute to the company's mission of delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.

https://anthonylaurance.ourfeatured.com