Court Grants Significant Win in Attorney General Stein’s PFAS Case Against Chemours and DuPont

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today applauded the North Carolina Business Court for a decision that will help the North Carolina Department of Justice in its ongoing fight to protect North Carolinians’ access to clean water. The ruling states that if the court finds “old” DuPont liable for PFAS contamination in North Carolina, then in addition to Chemours, its other new offshoot companies, New DuPont and Corteva, are also on the hook for damages.

“Companies cannot engage in corporate shell games to avoid liability for the messes they make,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m pleased that this ruling provides that Chemours, DuPont, and its related companies cannot avoid responsibility by engaging in corporate restructuring schemes. Our fight for clean drinking water continues.”

The North Carolina Business Court determined that if old DuPont is found liable for contaminating North Carolina’s natural resources with “forever” PFAS chemicals, then New DuPont and Corteva can also be held financially responsible for the damage.

Attorney General Stein sued DuPont, Chemours, and other related companies in October 2020 to hold them accountable for how their manufacture, use, and disposal of PFAS have polluted North Carolina’s drinking water and other natural resources.

A copy of the order is available here.

