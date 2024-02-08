Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,874 in the last 365 days.

Court Grants Significant Win in Attorney General Stein’s PFAS Case Against Chemours and DuPont

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, February 8, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today applauded the North Carolina Business Court for a decision that will help the North Carolina Department of Justice in its ongoing fight to protect North Carolinians’ access to clean water. The ruling states that if the court finds “old” DuPont liable for PFAS contamination in North Carolina, then in addition to Chemours, its other new offshoot companies, New DuPont and Corteva, are also on the hook for damages.

“Companies cannot engage in corporate shell games to avoid liability for the messes they make,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m pleased that this ruling provides that Chemours, DuPont, and its related companies cannot avoid responsibility by engaging in corporate restructuring schemes. Our fight for clean drinking water continues.”

The North Carolina Business Court determined that if old DuPont is found liable for contaminating North Carolina’s natural resources with “forever” PFAS chemicals, then New DuPont and Corteva can also be held financially responsible for the damage.

Attorney General Stein sued DuPont, Chemours, and other related companies in October 2020 to hold them accountable for how their manufacture, use, and disposal of PFAS have polluted North Carolina’s drinking water and other natural resources.

A copy of the order is available here.

###

You just read:

Court Grants Significant Win in Attorney General Stein’s PFAS Case Against Chemours and DuPont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more