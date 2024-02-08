Financial Planning Software Market slated to hit at a CAGR of 16.6% to reach a valuation of USD 16.9 billion by 2031

Financial Planning Software Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global financial planning software market was estimated at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $16.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in need to track & manage income of consumers and surge in mobile applications across the world drive the global financial planning software market. On the other hand, security and compliance issues in financial planning software and availability of open-source finance software restrain the growth to some extent. However, increased adoption of finance software among developing economies and rising number of high-net-worth individuals are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to rise in online and mobile banking among individuals, which impacted the global financial planning software market positively.

This trend is going to continue post pandemic as well, since many banks and FinTech industries have introduced various attractive banking strategies to support SMEs in terms of adopting financial planning software.

The global financial planning software market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The services segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The individuals segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.5% throughout the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: eMoney Advisor, LLC, Moneytree Software, MoneyGuide, Inc., Miles Software, Orion Advisor Technology, Personal Capital Corporation, Advicent Solutions, SAP, RightCapital Inc., and Quicken Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

◉ The study provides in-depth analysis of the global financial planning software market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

◉ Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global financial planning software market size are provided in the report.

◉ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the financial planning software market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global financial planning software market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global financial planning software market forecast from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

