Iris Recognition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Iris Recognition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $8.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the iris recognition market size is predicted to reach $8.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

The growth in the iris recognition market is due to the increasing frequency of fraudulent activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest iris recognition market share. Major players in the iris recognition market include Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation Safran Group, Thales Group, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, HID Global, SRI International.

The growth in the iris recognition market is due to the increasing frequency of fraudulent activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest iris recognition market share. Major players in the iris recognition market include Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation Safran Group, Thales Group, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, HID Global, SRI International.

Iris Recognition Market Segments

•By Product: Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets And Notebooks, Personal Computers, Scanners

•By Component: Hardware, Software

•By Application: Identity Management And Access control, Time Monitoring, E-Payment

•By End-User Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), Military And Defense, Government, Other End-User Industries

•By Geography: The global iris recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Iris recognition is a process in which visible and near-infrared light is used to visualize a person’s iris to use it as a person’s identification. Iris recognition is used as a means of identification and differentiation among people.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Iris Recognition Market Characteristics

3. Iris Recognition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Iris Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Iris Recognition Market Size And Growth

……

27. Iris Recognition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Iris Recognition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

