Computer Vision Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The computer vision market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer vision market size is predicted to reach $27.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

The growth in the computer vision market is due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest computer vision market share. Major players in the computer vision market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc.

Computer Vision Market Segments

• By Product: Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems, PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Offering: Deep Learning, Traditional Computer Vision

• By Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance, 3D Visualization And Interactive 3D Modelling

• By End-User Industry: Life Science, Manufacturing, Defense And Security, Automotive, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global computer vision market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8952&type=smp

Computer vision refers to artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to extract useful information from digital photos, movies, and other visual inputs and act upon that information or provide recommendations.

Read More On The Computer Vision Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-vision-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Computer Vision Market Characteristics

3. Computer Vision Market Trends And Strategies

4. Computer Vision Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Computer Vision Market Size And Growth

……

27. Computer Vision Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Computer Vision Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Information Technology Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027