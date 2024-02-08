Computer Vision Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The computer vision market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computer Vision Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer vision market size is predicted to reach $27.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

The growth in the computer vision market is due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest computer vision market share. Major players in the computer vision market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc.

Computer Vision Market Segments
• By Product: Smart Camera-Based Computer Vision Systems, PC-Based Computer Vision Systems
• By Component: Hardware, Software
• By Offering: Deep Learning, Traditional Computer Vision
• By Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance, 3D Visualization And Interactive 3D Modelling
• By End-User Industry: Life Science, Manufacturing, Defense And Security, Automotive, Other End User Industries
• By Geography: The global computer vision market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Computer vision refers to artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to extract useful information from digital photos, movies, and other visual inputs and act upon that information or provide recommendations.

