Top Federal Funding Expert and Former Government Executive Announces Release of Book for Local Government Leaders
Managing for Meteors: Preparing Local Leaders Before the Impact
I have seen firsthand the impact that effective leadership can have on a community, and I am excited to share my insights and experiences with others through this book.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Silsby, a top expert in federal funding strategies and former executive in both the public and private sectors, has announced the release of his first book, "Managing for Meteors: Preparing Local Government Leaders Before the Impact." The book is set to release on February 8, 2024, and is a valuable resource for emerging leaders in local government. With 25 years' experience working at the local government level in cities and counties across the country, as well as global private engineering firms, Silsby provides his vast knowledge geared at helping the next generation of local government leaders run efficient and effective agencies, along with perspectives on getting prepared.
Bridging the gap between public and private sectors, Silsby has more recently become a recognized expert in federal funding. His strategic advisory company helps local government agencies identify and create programs targeting the $1.2 trillion in infrastructure funding linked to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). New federal funding programs, like those in the BIL, could be considered one of the many metaphoric "meteors" that local governments face. As outlined in the book, "metaphoric meteors can appear in the form of natural disasters, cyber attacks, international military conflicts, a global pandemic, continental supply chain disruptors, and things we haven't yet imagined." Managing for Meteors is a comprehensive guide that provides practical advice and strategies for local government leaders to navigate the challenges and complexities of their roles. Drawing from his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, Silsby offers valuable insights and tools to help leaders effectively manage their responsibilities and achieve success in their communities.
Silsby's expertise in federal funding strategies has made him a sought-after consultant for various government agencies and organizations. With his book, he aims to share his knowledge and help emerging leaders in local government make informed decisions and effectively manage their resources. "I have seen firsthand the impact that effective leadership can have on a community, and I am excited to share my insights and experiences with others through this book," said Silsby.
"Managing for Meteors" is a timely and relevant resource for local government leaders, especially in the current landscape where the role of local government is becoming increasingly important. The book covers a wide range of topics, including ways to improve organizational culture and credibility, organizational structure elements and refinements, operational and capital funding initiatives and increased effectiveness and efficiency of operations, making it a valuable tool for leaders at all levels.
For more information on "Managing for Meteors" and to order your copy, visit Shane Silsby's website, www.silsby-sa.com. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Silsby's book is sure to be a valuable asset for emerging leaders in local government.
