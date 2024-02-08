This week an exclusive interview in NY Art Life Magazine with Susanna Li , Empathetic Graphic Designer and Painter.

Susanna Li Painter & Graphic Designer "Accessibility" by Susanna Li "Big Fish" Painting by Susanna Li "Beware" Painting by Susanna Li

In an exclusive interview with Susanna Li, she talks about her latest artistic and graphic creations in the extraordinary New York scenery

It's like the city is whispering in my ear, "Hey, make it bold, make it unique, and make it New York!"” — Susanna LI Painter & Graphic Designer