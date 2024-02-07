Manchin Announces $12.3 Million To Support Safe, Affordable Housing For All West Virginians
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,368,832 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 28 West Virginia housing authorities. The funding will bolster community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.
“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $12.3 million into these important organizations that support West Virginians who are in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."
Individual awards listed below:
The HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides funding to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness by connecting vulnerable individuals and families to housing, healthcare and additional supportive services.
- $2,662,938 – WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Bridgeport
- $1,599,853 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority
- $1,020,211 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
- $774,441 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless
- $579,389 – Telamon Corporation / Renewal Project, Hedgesville
- $573,735 – Huntington City Mission
- $467,839 – Clarksburg Housing Authority
- $453,942 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, "HOPE”, Fairmont
- $414,557 – Covenant House, Charleston
- $364,510 – YWCA Charleston
- $364,163 – Bartlett House, Morgantown
- $336,945 – Kanawha Valley Collective
- $274,300 – Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley
- $268,154 – Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington
- $260,564 – Randolph County Housing Authority
- $254,566 – Mountain CAP of WV, Kanawha County
- $235,151 – Hagerstown Goodwill Industries
- $210,038 – Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, Moorefield
- $209,741 – Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC), Morgantown
- $202,992 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
- $121,233 – Shenandoah Women's Center, Martinsburg
- $117,798 – Family Crisis Intervention Center, Wood County
- $111,726 – Young Women's Christian Association of Wheeling
- $111,072 – North Central WV Community Action
- $105,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Barboursville
- $87,003 – Catholic Charities West Virginia, Wheeling
- $76,275 – Southwestern Community Action Council, Huntington
- $50,000 – City of Wheeling
