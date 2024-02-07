Manchin Announces $12.3 Million To Support Safe, Affordable Housing For All West Virginians

February 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,368,832 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 28 West Virginia housing authorities. The funding will bolster community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $12.3 million into these important organizations that support West Virginians who are in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides funding to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness by connecting vulnerable individuals and families to housing, healthcare and additional supportive services.