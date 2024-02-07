Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,541 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $12.3 Million To Support Safe, Affordable Housing For All West Virginians

February 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,368,832 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 28 West Virginia housing authorities. The funding will bolster community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $12.3 million into these important organizations that support West Virginians who are in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) Program provides funding to help communities humanely and effectively address homelessness by connecting vulnerable individuals and families to housing, healthcare and additional supportive services.

  • $2,662,938 – WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Bridgeport
  • $1,599,853 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority
  • $1,020,211 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
  • $774,441 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless
  • $579,389 – Telamon Corporation / Renewal Project, Hedgesville
  • $573,735 – Huntington City Mission
  • $467,839 – Clarksburg Housing Authority
  • $453,942 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, "HOPE”, Fairmont
  • $414,557 – Covenant House, Charleston
  • $364,510 – YWCA Charleston
  • $364,163 – Bartlett House, Morgantown
  • $336,945 – Kanawha Valley Collective
  • $274,300 – Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley
  • $268,154 – Branches-Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington
  • $260,564 – Randolph County Housing Authority
  • $254,566 – Mountain CAP of WV, Kanawha County
  • $235,151 – Hagerstown Goodwill Industries
  • $210,038 – Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, Moorefield
  • $209,741 – Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC), Morgantown
  • $202,992 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
  • $121,233 – Shenandoah Women's Center, Martinsburg
  • $117,798 – Family Crisis Intervention Center, Wood County
  • $111,726 – Young Women's Christian Association of Wheeling
  • $111,072 – North Central WV Community Action
  • $105,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Barboursville
  • $87,003 – Catholic Charities West Virginia, Wheeling
  • $76,275 – Southwestern Community Action Council, Huntington
  • $50,000 – City of Wheeling
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $12.3 Million To Support Safe, Affordable Housing For All West Virginians

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more