House Bill 73 Printer's Number 2125
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Operation Inherent Resolve veterans plate.
