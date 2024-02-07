Grants help grow B.C. music industry

CANADA, February 7 - More than 220 B.C. musicians and music companies are being supported by four Amplify BC programs to develop their careers and businesses.

“We are proud to be the third largest music hub in Canada. Our music sector promotes and showcases B.C. culture on the global stage,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Supporting B.C.’s artists and music businesses helps them continue to create the music we love and contributes to vibrant and connected communities throughout the province.”

Today’s recipients are receiving $3.3 million through four Amplify BC programs. This is a part of the government‘s $7.5-million contribution in 2023 to build the province‘s music talent and help launch careers.

This year, the Career Development Program will support 105 emerging and established artists in B.C. with more than $1.1 million to record songs, film music videos, and market their music and intellectual property.

The Record in BC program will provide almost $350,000 to 21 projects that encourage out-of-province and international talent to come to B.C. to record and to grow essential business relationships with B.C. producers and recording engineers.

The Music Industry Initiatives program will assist 19 projects with $400,000. Grants will help develop the ecosystem and the people working within the music industry through training and professional development projects, showcasing and export projects, and industry research.

The Live Music Program will support 78 B.C.-based live music events and business-development activities with nearly $1.4 million so that they can create engagement opportunities for audiences and artists and enhance music tourism throughout B.C.

“Music is a powerful form of creative and cultural expression,” said Bob D'Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “I am excited to see the amazing things that recipients of the Amplify BC grants will achieve and create with this support. We look forward to showcasing our talent at marquee events such as the 2025 Juno Awards in Vancouver.”

The grants will not only support B.C. artists to create new work and develop their careers, but they will also help promote more business activity in B.C., fostering development, innovation and partnerships. That means more opportunities for B.C. artists and more secure jobs for people throughout the province.

Quotes:

Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC –

“Creative BC is proud to deliver economic development programs to B.C.’s music industry once again through the Province’s Amplify BC fund. These investments support our ecosystem by enabling creators and businesses to enhance and sustain their work, advance initiatives and elevate their careers. The funding is a unique catalyst for industry job creation, music production and the cultural reputation of B.C.’s music and sound-recording industry.”

David McCulloch, Live Music grant recipient –

“We're so grateful for the support from Creative BC providing a lifeline for the B.C. music community during such a difficult time, post-pandemic. Thank you so much for the support while we navigate the new world of touring and events.”

Vanisha Gould, Record in BC grant recipient –

“I am so grateful to have received this grant from Creative BC and to have the opportunity to work with Cory Weeds and Cellar Music. Having organizations like Creative BC that offer this kind of support for out-of-town artists is truly remarkable. I'm looking forward to working with Cory and the incredible team of B.C. professionals that he has assembled.”

Miriam Manley, executive director, BC Touring Council and Music Industry Initiatives grant recipient –

“The grant BC Touring Council received from Creative BC supports an innovative block-booking program for presenters to curate their seasons, discover new artists, route tours and work together to create more opportunities for touring artists. Currently, there are more than 60 presenters engaged through our block-booking system and more than 90 diverse artists are being shared and promoted. This is an exciting and unique program, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Creative BC.”

Learn More:

To see a list of Amplify BC grant recipients, visit: https://knowledgehub.creativebc.com/s/funding-recipients/fy2023-24?tabset-9ec3f=69b21

To learn about B.C.’s historic investment of $42 million in the creative sector, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023TACS0015-000550

To learn about Amplify BC’s programs, visit: https://www.creativebc.com/programs/amplify-bc

