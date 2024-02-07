The Government of British Columbia is hosting a series of in-person workshops in more than 30 communities to help farmers around the province prepare for potential drought this summer.

At these workshops, farmers will receive practical, step-by-step water management advice and information about available financial support.

There are two types of workshops scheduled between February and April for communities in the southern Interior, Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Peace region and Vancouver Island:

Agricultural Water Management Workshops will aim to help producers make their irrigation systems better, explore options for on-farm water storage, and manage water during times of water scarcity.

Drought Management Engagement Sessions will provide an overview of the financial support available to producers to prepare for and reduce the impacts of drought, as well as information about water management under the Water Sustainability Act.

The first Agricultural Water Management Workshops are scheduled for Feb. 15 in Cobble Hill and Feb. 16 in Port Alberni. The workshops are free, though registration is required.

The workshops are part of the B.C. government’s efforts to help farmers prepare for drought and understand how water management decisions are made. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food also funds on-farm projects for drought and other extreme-weather events, as well as providing crop insurance and income protection programs to help farms with crop losses and revenue declines.

Learn More:

To register for the Agricultural Water Management Workshops, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/water/drought-in-agriculture/2024-drought-and-water-management-workshops

Resources and information for farmers about drought management: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/water/drought-in-agriculture