Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,535 in the last 365 days.

Phyllis A. Ratcliff 1933-2024

Longtime Cooperstown attorney Phyllis A. Ratcliff died on February 5, 2024.  A UND Law School graduate, she was admitted to the bar in 1958.  Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11:00 am in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cooperstown, ND.   Internment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND at 12:00 pm Monday, February, 12, 2024.

You just read:

Phyllis A. Ratcliff 1933-2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more