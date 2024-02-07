Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,523 in the last 365 days.

Whirlwind Roofing Receives IBHS’ FORTIFIED Home™ Program Certification

Photo of Dave Laizure of Whirlwind Roofing

Dave Laizure, owner of Whirlwind Roofing & Construction in Tulsa, OK

FORTIFIED Roof Program

When severe weather strikes, a FORTIFIED Roof™ keeps the wind and rain out, preventing a cascade of damage that can destroy homes and belongings.

Offering the FORTIFIED Home program is another way we strive to make our community better.”
— Dave Laizure, Whirlwind Roofing & Construction
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Laizure, co-owner of Whirlwind Roofing & Construction has received the exclusive FORTIFIED Home™ program roofer certification for the third time. The company is a FORTIFIED hail certified provider and FORTIFIED High-Wind certified provider.

The FORTIFIED Roof™ designation demonstrates a solid understanding of the critical aspects of installation and documentation for roofing a new or existing home to meet the FORTIFIED standards.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and Architectural Testing, Inc. (Intertek-ATI), created a partnership to provide training for building professionals to earn certification as FORTIFIED™ Home Evaluators and FORTIFIED-Wise credentials. Consumer protection is a top priority for IBHS and Intertek-ATI and implemented the FORTIFIED program to safeguard consumers by selecting professionals who are fully qualified, competent, and ethical.

Laizure says, “Whirlwind Roofing takes pride in making sure its customers’ roof is protected with quality materials and craftsmanship. We approach every roofing project as if it were our own home. Offering the FORTIFIED Home program is another way we strive to make our community better.”

In support of FORTIFIED Home, Whirlwind Roofing & Construction will support FORTIFIED Home by maintaining the FORTIFIED Roof certification and help spread the word about the importance of resilience to our customers and community.

“Improving the ability of our nation’s homes to withstand severe weather is critical to protecting homes and strengthening our communities,” said Fred Malik, Director of FORTIFIED Programs at IBHS. “From the roof to the foundation, FORTIFIED Home allies are leading the way by making the homes where we live stronger, safer and more durable.”

“Whirlwind Roofing & Construction is pleased to support FORTIFIED Home and the FORTIFIED Roof certification. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to help our customers protect what is priceless,“ says Brooke Laizure, co-owner.

For more information about IBHS’ FORTIFIED Home program: FORTIFIEDHome.org

Laizure Marketing & Public Relations
+1 918-277-1548
dlaizure@laizuremarketing.com
Debra Laizure
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Whirlwind Roofing Receives IBHS’ FORTIFIED Home™ Program Certification

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more