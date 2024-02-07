Consul General of China Chicago & Muscatine China Initiative to host luncheon with Sarah Lande & Ambassador Branstad

RDFZ Art Troupe visiting Muscatine, Iowa 2024

They will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the recent visit of 24 students from Muscatine High School to China

MUSCATINE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muscatine China Initiative Committee is proud to announce that in conjunction with the previously announced performance by the RDFZ Art Troupe, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago will be hosting a Happy Chinese New Year Luncheon on Friday, February 9th at 12:00 pm at the Merrill Hotel in Muscatine.

In addition to the Chinese New Year and the performance, the luncheon will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States and the recent visit of 24 students from Muscatine High School to China as well as the upcoming exchanges. It will also include performances by the RDFZ Art Troupes and students from Muscatine High School.

Dignitaries in attendance include:

• Zhao Jian, Consul General, The People’s Republic of China in Chicago

• Sarah D Lande, Citizen Diplomat & Author of "Old Friends: The Xi Jinping-Iowa Story"

• Ambassador Terry Branstad, President, World Food Prize Foundation

• Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, President Emeritus, World Food Prize Foundation

RDFZ Art Troupe Performance

The Muscatine China Initiative Committee is thrilled to announce an exclusive performance by the Art Troupe of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China (RDFZ), scheduled for February 9th, 2024, at 7 pm at the Muscatine High School Auditorium, 2705 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA 52761. This event is a significant part of the troupe's Happy Chinese New Year Celebration U.S. tour. Muscatine is one of the four prestigious cities selected for their performances, including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

The RDFZ Art Troupe, a celebrated envoy of Chinese culture, consists of over 300 talented junior and senior high school students aged 13-17. They have garnered national and international recognition through their remarkable performances in dance, boys' dance, symphony orchestra, martial arts, aerobics, choir, and folk orchestra. The troupe has participated in international exchange performances across the globe, showcasing the richness of Chinese culture.

Their accolades include numerous first-place awards at the Beijing Student Art Festival, gold prizes at the National High School and Primary School Student Art Festival, and outstanding achievements in the Vienna International Youth Music Festival and the World Aerobics Championship.

Thanks to the generosity of the Bank of China and the Muscatine China Initiative Committee, tickets to this spectacular event were free to the public and sold out weeks ago.

This performance is a testament to Muscatine and China's strong cultural and educational ties. The relationship began in 1985 with Xi Jinping's visit to Muscatine and has since flourished through various cultural exchanges and business partnerships, including the establishment of a sister city relationship with Zhengding County and significant investments in the local community.

Dan Stein, a key figure in Muscatine-China relations and chairman of the Sarah D. Lande US-China Friendship Education Fund, expressed his excitement: "This performance is not just an artistic display; it's a celebration of the deep friendship and mutual respect between our communities. We are honored to host the RDFZ Art Troupe and share this cultural gem with the people of Muscatine."

About the Muscatine China Initiative Committee

The Muscatine China Initiative Committee is dedicated to fostering cultural, educational, and business exchanges between Muscatine and China. It aims to build strong, lasting relationships based on mutual understanding and respect.

