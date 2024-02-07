USDA Announces $270 Million Awarded to Build Food Supply Chain Resiliency

Secretary Vilsack visits with state agriculture leaders at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture conference to highlight grant funding available through federal-state partnerships

WASHINGTON, February 7, 2024 - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to date, has awarded over $270 million through cooperative agreements with state departments of agriculture to build resilience across the middle of the food supply chain and strengthen local and regional food systems. The funding is being awarded through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program which is administered by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). Through a competitive grant process, states and territories will issue subawards of Infrastructure Grants to agricultural producers or processors, nonprofit organizations, local government entities, tribal governments, and institutions such as schools, universities, or hospitals. In addition to Infrastructure Grants, some states will use funding to support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to increase resiliency within the food system.

At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture’s 2024 Winter Policy Conference, Secretary Vilsack announced Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Utah, and West Virginia have now opened their Request for Applications for the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program, joining the 28 states that are already offering grant funding for projects that support supply chain infrastructure. Currently, there is $230 million available in Infrastructure Grant funding across the country.

“These unprecedented investments into our nation’s supply chain infrastructure will not only benefit consumers by ensuring they have dependable access to fresh and locally produced food, the investments will benefit producers and rural communities by providing more options and creating more, new and better markets for small and mid-size producers,” Secretary Vilsack said. “USDA also recognizes that the work through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program is made possible by the strong partnerships we maintains with state agricultural agencies.”

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program, to create food systems infrastructure to support competitive and profitable market access for domestic farm products and create more economic opportunities for communities, allowing them to retain more of the value chain dollar. The program is also supporting the creation of new, safe job opportunities with fair wages that keep profits within rural communities. The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

Through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program, the seven states announced today, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Utah, and West Virginia, will fund projects that expand capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of food products. This can include specialty crops, dairy, grains, aquaculture, and more, but excluding meat and poultry.

Colorado, $4.1 million awarded, $3 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Connecticut, $2.7 million awarded, $2.1 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Delaware, $2.1 million awarded, $1.7 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Kentucky, $8.6 million awarded, $7 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Louisiana, $6.2 million awarded, $4.6 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Utah, $3 million awarded, $2.3 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

West Virginia, $4.5 million awarded, $3.6 million available in Infrastructure Grants.

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through their respective state department of agriculture. Updates for each state’s Request for Applications for the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program are available on the AMS website.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, the states will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.