Post Session Report :: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

SB 228, PN 197 (Phillips-Hill) – An Act providing for museum unclaimed loaned property. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 403, PN 1187 (Baker) – This bill amends the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law providing for updates to the practice of engineering, engineer interns, surveyors-in-training, and distance education. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 792, PN 1358 (Robinson) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) to add a chapter regarding Counterterrorism Planning, Preparedness and Response. The bill moves the provisions of Act 227 of 2002 (Counterterrorism Planning, Preparedness and Response Act) into Title 35 and also establishes urban search and rescue task forces. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1564, PN 2568 (Cerrato) – Amends the Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Act of 1987, to provide for an associate marriage and family therapist and associate professional counselor license. A vote of 44-5 was recorded.

SR 234, PN 1354 (Martin) – A Resolution urging the President of the United States to secure our border and provide the needed policies and resources to protect American citizens and communities throughout this country from the effects of illegal immigration.

Senator Boscola offered amendment A03447 which would add the urging of Congress to provide the necessary policies and resources to secure our border and modernize our immigration system to the Resolution. Senator Pittman motioned to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 27-22.

Senator Schwank offered amendment A03449 which urges Congress to enact bipartisan immigration reform. Senator Pittman motioned to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 27-22.

The resolution was approved by a vote of 28-21.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Darrell L. Clarke, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (new appointment)

W. Russell Faber, State Employees’ Retirement Board (new appointment)

Gregory C. Thall, State Employees’ Retirement Board (reappointment)