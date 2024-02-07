Duffy Kruspodin, LLP CPAs & Advisors Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

Clients of winning firms are more than 1.5 times as likely to be completely satisfied.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP CPAs & Advisors, a leading Southern California accounting firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients.

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2024 Best of Accounting winners are 1.5 times as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP CPAs & Advisors received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 56% in 2023.

“Client satisfaction has always been a priority at Duffy Kruspodin, and we are proud and honored to be recognized for these efforts”, says DK’s Managing Partner Mark Kruspodin.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Accounting winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP CPAs & Advisors

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.



About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.