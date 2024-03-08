NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE LAUNCHES 2024 SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Eligibility nationwide, including Puerto Rico Past recipients now eligible to re-apply

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is now accepting applications for its 2024 National Scholarship Program.

For the eighth consecutive year, the NPRDP will award 100 scholarships valued at $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to exceptional students of Puerto Rican descent that are making a difference in their communities. Applicants must be high school seniors or full-time college/university students in their freshman through junior years in college.

“We are proud and committed to continue supporting the advancement of education by awarding another $200,000 in scholarships to college-bound students in our community,” said Jason Macias, Chair of the NPRDP Education Committee. “Since 2014, we have awarded over $1.6 million dollars, and we are grateful for the many companies, organizations and individuals who support the parade and make these scholarships possible.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

● Be of Puerto Rican descent;

● Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade;

● Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25;

● Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students;

● Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service;

● Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship winners from prior years are eligible to re-apply, given that they comply with all other eligibility criteria.

Visit the Parade website at www.nprdpinc.org to complete the application. Candidates must electronically submit completed application and academic transcripts by March 15, 2024. Applications received after this date will result in disqualification.

Application submissions must include: a completed application form; an essay; a written biography; two letters of recommendation, of which one letter of recommendation must be from the site where the student performs his/her volunteer work; official academic transcripts and a headshot photo. Letters of recommendation should be requested from teachers, professors, counselors, mentors, clergy, community leaders, etc. Letters should speak to the applicant's community service, length of the relationship with the candidate, and any specific contributions the applicant has made to the community.

For more information about other NPRDP programs, the public can visit www.nprdpinc.org.

