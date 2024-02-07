Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi, bortezomib, Date of authorisation: 14/11/2019, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi is available in vials (3.5 mg) as a powder to be made up into a solution for injection.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should only be started and given under the supervision of a doctor who has experience in the use of cancer medicines. Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi is only given by injection into a vein or under the skin. Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi must not be given by other routes.

The recommended starting dose depends on the patient’s height and weight. When given into a vein, the solution is given as a three- to five-second injection through a catheter (a thin sterile tube). When injected under the skin, it is given in the thigh or abdomen (belly).

Doses of Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi are given intermittently, with rest periods in between doses, in treatment cycles of three to six weeks depending on whether Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi is given alone or in combination with other medicines. If a patient develops severe side effects after a treatment cycle, the treatment must be suspended, delayed or the dose adjusted.

Patients with moderately or severely impaired liver function should be treated with lower doses.

For more information about using Bortezomib Fresenius Kabi, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.