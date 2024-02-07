February 7, 2024 - Operation Ceasefire Secures Guilty Plea in Hampton Armed Bank Robbery

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Operation Ceasefire Secures Guilty Plea in Hampton Armed Bank Robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that a Virginia man pleaded guilty to robbing the Old Point National Bank in Hampton while holding a bank customer at knifepoint. This case was prosecuted as part of Attorney General Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention.

“I’m grateful for my Ceasefire prosecution team and our law enforcement partners’ collaborative efforts to bring safety and justice to this case in the Peninsula,” said Attorney General Miyares.

On October 16, 2023, Delonta Wilson, 36, entered the Old Point National Bank located in downtown Hampton armed with a knife. Wilson approached an elderly customer from behind and held her at knifepoint while forcing her towards the teller’s counter. Wilson demanded currency from the bank tellers, while threatening to cut the customer’s throat if they did not comply. Fearing the customer’s safety, the tellers provided Wilson with around $6,550. Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, and he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Attorney General Miyares; Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office; and Jimmie Wideman, Chief of Hampton Police, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Jamar K. Walker accepted the plea.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyson C. Yates and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt are prosecuting the case.

###