Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Shooting at Old Dominion University Campus

Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Shooting at Old Dominion University Campus

Richmond, VA - Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement in the wake of a shooting on the campus of Old Dominion University in which the threat was neutralized.

“My deepest thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Old Dominion community as they continue to learn more and process this tragedy,” said Attorney General Jones. “I applaud the quick action of Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police, and emergency personnel on the ground to neutralize the threat and restore safety to campus. My office continues to work closely with the university and stands ready to support local law enforcement as they continue the investigative process. We encourage students and families to follow the direction of law enforcement and university officials as they continue to maintain public safety.”

