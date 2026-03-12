Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Shooting at Old Dominion University Campus
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Shooting at Old Dominion University Campus
Richmond, VA - Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement in the wake of a shooting on the campus of Old Dominion University in which the threat was neutralized.
“My deepest thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Old Dominion community as they continue to learn more and process this tragedy,” said Attorney General Jones. “I applaud the quick action of Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police, and emergency personnel on the ground to neutralize the threat and restore safety to campus. My office continues to work closely with the university and stands ready to support local law enforcement as they continue the investigative process. We encourage students and families to follow the direction of law enforcement and university officials as they continue to maintain public safety.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.