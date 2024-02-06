City of Boston Launches Application for 2024 Summer Internship Program

This year's Summer Internship Program will run from June 3, 2024 to August 30, 2024. Apply at boston.gov/internships before March 22, 2024!

The City of Boston is excited to announce the 2024 Summer Internship Program, aimed at offering college students and individuals with equivalent experience a pathway to explore careers in the public sector. This initiative underscores the City's commitment to fostering the next generation of municipal government leaders by providing a practical, hands-on experience in various city departments.

"The Summer Internship Program is designed to offer more than just work experience; it's a platform for growth, learning, and community contribution," said Chief People Officer, Alex Lawrence. "Our aim is to match interns with opportunities that not only align with their career aspirations but also challenge them to develop new skills and understand the intricacies of municipal government. We're excited to guide our interns through this journey, fostering their professional development every step of the way."

The program is designed for motivated, service-minded individuals seeking to gain firsthand experience in policy development, program management, community engagement, and administrative processes. It offers a rare opportunity to work closely with city officials, departmental staff, and community members, enhancing professional skills and exploring various career paths within municipal government.

Program Details

The internship spans from June 3, 2024, to August 30, 2024, with applications due by March 22, 2024. Both full- and part-time positions are available, offering a competitive hourly wage of $17. Interns are required to commit to the program through at least August 23rd, gaining invaluable experience while making a tangible difference in the community.

Intern Qualifications

Eligible candidates must be 18 years or older, currently enrolled in higher education or possess 2-4 years of relevant work experience. Strong communication skills, the ability to collaborate across diverse groups, effective time management, and a demonstrated interest in community service are essential. Boston Residency is a requirement, with proof needed by June 1, 2024.

Application Process

Interested applicants can apply online at boston.gov/internships before the March 22 deadline. The application includes confirming residency eligibility, providing educational background, and submitting a resume or CV, along with a brief written or video response to an essay question.

Selection and Placement

The Office of Human Resources will oversee the application, selection, and placement process, ensuring a match between the interns’ skills and interests with the needs of City departments. Candidates passing the initial review will undergo a screening call and potentially a virtual group interview, with a focus on identifying a diverse and talented cohort ready to contribute to the City's vibrant future.

To learn more and apply, visit boston.gov/internships.