HIP Video Promo Presents: America's Sweetheart honors late band member with their brand new album "One Of A Kind"

NJ band America's Sweetheart launches campaign in honor of late band member Valerie Germain.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indie-pop group known as America’s Sweetheart has always represented something more than just music; it was the embodiment of a partnership between two talented musicians who brought out the best in each other. Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, the duo consisted of Anastasia “Stace” Kinsella and Valerie “Val” Germain. The two met each other on the dance floor of a wedding reception, where they instantly hit it off after finding themselves being the only two dancing to the Go-Go’s. After coming together and forming America’s Sweetheart, they would find their third member with the legendary music producer Godfrey Diamond, who in addition to producing, would also co-write several songs with the group.

Stace and Val found musical inspiration from all aspects of life; whether it is dealing with the drastic changes the world felt during the COVID-19 pandemic (“Face To Face”), or reminiscing about their youth in the Garden State (“Sugar Sugar Summertime”). Their musical influences range from Buddy Holly at the advent of Rock-and-Roll to the contemporary R&B works of Beyonce. To the duo, being a musician was about creatively expressing themselves on a personal level to their audience. Stace and Val’s creative efforts and collaborations ascended the context of bandmates and came to reflect how important they were in each other’s lives.

In October of 2023, Val passed away from a rare form of cancer known as embryonic rhabdomyosarcoma. Before passing, Val’s final wish was for America’s Sweetheart to put out one last album using the music they wrote before her diagnosis. Titled One of a Kind in honor of Val, Stace and Godfrey are currently working on finalizing the album, and are asking for additional support via Kickstarter. As of the writing of this article, the campaign is over three-quarters of the way to its $10,000 goal with the end date of the campaign set for March 20. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated in contributing to Val’s legacy.

