Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,890 in the last 365 days.

17-year-old Lead Generation Company Acquired In A Strategic Deal Led By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

As a market leader, Get Leads Fast has built a strong reputation for excellence and innovation. We are excited to leverage their expertise to drive growth and deliver even greater value to our clients”
— TJ Bains, the buyer of the company
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Leads Fast, a pioneering lead generation and web services company renowned for its innovative marketing practices and website design expertise, has been acquired in a strategic transaction facilitated by Website Closers. The acquisition represents a significant milestone for both parties and underscores their commitment to driving growth and innovation in the digital marketing landscape.

For over 17 years, Get Leads Fast has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence and drive meaningful results. With a comprehensive suite of services including marketing practices, website design, lead generation, programming, hosting, and maintenance, Get Leads Fast has established itself as a market leader known for delivering reliable results and staying ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Get Leads Fast," said TJ Bains, the buyer of the company. "As a market leader in web services, Get Leads Fast has built a strong reputation for excellence and innovation. We are excited to leverage their expertise to drive growth and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Under the leadership of Donald Marriot, the founder of Get Leads Fast, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a focus on personalized service and targeted lead generation, Get Leads Fast has helped countless businesses reach their full potential online.

"This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Get Leads Fast," said Donald Marriot, the seller of the company. "We have always been committed to providing our clients with the best possible service, and we are excited to see how this partnership will enable us to continue delivering exceptional results."

Website Closers, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, played a pivotal role in mediating the acquisition, ensuring a seamless transition for both the seller and the undisclosed buyer.

Tom Howard, of the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers, spearheaded the deal and brought his wealth of experience to navigate the intricacies of the transaction. "I am pleased to have played a role in bringing together Get Leads Fast and its new ownership. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both parties to capitalize on their respective strengths and drive continued success in the digital marketing space.", said Tom about the deal.

As Get Leads Fast transitions into this new phase, clients can expect to receive the same level of expertise and dedication that they have come to rely on, with a renewed focus on innovation and growth.

Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!

Florida Business Broker Contact
Tom Howard, Cornerstone Team at Website Closers
www.websiteclosers.com/broker/tom-howard
941-744-0492
thoward@websiteclosers.com

ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

17-year-old Lead Generation Company Acquired In A Strategic Deal Led By Website Closers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more