Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,803 in the last 365 days.

AmeriCorps NCCC’s Summer of Service Program

Volunteer Maine (Maine Commissioner for Community Service) shares that AmeriCorps NCCC has announced that its “Summer of Serviceprogram is returning this year. This shorter summer session returns with projects focused on climate mitigation, affordable housing, and the option to serve where the need is greatest.

Deploy to Aurora, Colo., or Vinton, Iowa, for three months of training and service. Program benefits include food, lodging, a modest living allowance, uniforms, and program-related travel expenses are all covered by AmeriCorps NCCC. In addition, members will receive a post-service education award.

Explore Summer of Service opportunities here (PDF) or visit the AmeriCorps Summer of Service website.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in Maine visit Volunteer Maine’s website.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

AmeriCorps NCCC’s Summer of Service Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more