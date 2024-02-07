AmeriCorps NCCC’s Summer of Service Program

Volunteer Maine (Maine Commissioner for Community Service) shares that AmeriCorps NCCC has announced that its “Summer of Service” program is returning this year. This shorter summer session returns with projects focused on climate mitigation, affordable housing, and the option to serve where the need is greatest.

Deploy to Aurora, Colo., or Vinton, Iowa, for three months of training and service. Program benefits include food, lodging, a modest living allowance, uniforms, and program-related travel expenses are all covered by AmeriCorps NCCC. In addition, members will receive a post-service education award.

Explore Summer of Service opportunities here (PDF) or visit the AmeriCorps Summer of Service website.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in Maine visit Volunteer Maine’s website.