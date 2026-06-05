2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year Ben Johnson Earns National Recognition for Innovative Latin Education Resources

Ben Johnson, the 2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2026 Maine State Teacher of the Year, has earned national recognition from the American Classical League for his outstanding contributions to Latin education through innovative technology-based learning resources used by students and teachers around the world.

Johnson, who teaches Latin and AP Seminar to students in grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy, was recently honored with the 2026 Award for Excellence in Creating Technology-Based Educational Resources, presented by the American Classical League and sponsored by Xperitas. The award recognizes educators who create engaging digital content that makes classical studies more accessible and inspiring for learners.

At the center of Johnson’s work is his own platform, LatinTutorial.com, and the accompanying LatinTutorial YouTube channel, which has grown to more than 125,000 subscribers worldwide. Through hundreds of videos that he has written, filmed, and edited himself, Johnson helps students navigate Latin grammar, literature, and Roman culture, while supporting teachers who use the resources to supplement classroom instruction.

Johnson’s work became especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when educators and students turned to online learning resources. One nominator described his videos as “a sine quā nōn for Latin students and teachers across the globe.”

Johnson’s passion for making classical studies accessible extends beyond his video content. He has developed several digital learning tools, including Aeneid.co, a platform that helps students engage with Vergil’s Aeneid through guided passages, instructional videos, and learning supports. He also created Hexameter.co, another resource designed to help students master the complexities of Latin poetry. Together, his online tools are used by tens of thousands of learners worldwide.

While Johnson is recognized nationally for his educational innovation, his students remain at the center of his work. He is a strong advocate for giving students an active role in their education and believes that studying the ancient world helps learners better understand modern society. His teaching emphasizes inquiry, curiosity, and student voice, while thoughtfully integrating technology to enhance—not replace—the essential relationships between students and teachers.

Johnson’s leadership extends well beyond Hampden Academy. He serves as Instructional Team Leader for World Languages, is active in his local education association, and recently served on the AP Latin Development Committee, helping revise the national curriculum and assessment for Advanced Placement Latin courses. He also teaches Latin and classics courses at the University of Maine.

In addition, Johnson oversees both Hampden Academy and Maine’s Junior Classical Leagues, providing students with opportunities to connect with peers who share an interest in classical studies. He regularly leads educational trips to Italy and Greece, helping students experience firsthand the history, language, and cultures they study in the classroom.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classics and Biology from Cornell University and a master’s degree in Latin from the University of Florida.

As the 2025 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2026 Maine State Teacher of the Year, Johnson continues to demonstrate how Maine educators are leading the way in creating meaningful, innovative learning opportunities. Through his teaching, leadership, and widely used digital resources, he is helping students and educators around the world discover the enduring relevance of the classical world.

Content for this article was provided by the American Classical League. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.