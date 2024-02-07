Sen. Lindsey M. Williams Urges Historically Disadvantaged Small Businesses to Apply for State Grant Funding

Pittsburgh, Pa. − February 7, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced that a state grant program is now open for minority-owned small businesses. $10.5 million in total is available through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. This grant program will be administered by the Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions Network.

Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 will be awarded to historically disadvantaged businesses that were in operation on or before March 17, 2020, and were impacted economically by COVID-19. Historically disadvantaged small businesses are defined through this program as minority businesses generating annual revenues of $1 million or less and employing fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees. All applications submitted between February 5 and February 23, 2024, will be considered for funding.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and ensuring that they succeed is a priority for me,” said Senator Williams. “I encourage all eligible small businesses to apply for this funding. When our small businesses thrive, our entire community thrives.”

These ARPA grant funds may be used for, but are not limited to: working capital, inventory, equipment, safety and security equipment, marketing, and costs to support the ongoing operation of the business. Additional program priorities are in place for small businesses located within low-income census tracts, high-crime municipalities, and are located in the Neighborhood Business Districts (Pittsburgh). For more information and to apply, visit the Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions Network.

