Leftover 2024 Spring Turkey Quota Hunt Permits Go on Sale February 7

NASHVILLE --- Leftover permits for 2024 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) spring turkey quota hunts will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Feb. 7.        

The available permits are located at Natchez Trace State Forest-North, Natchez State Forest-South, and Wolf River Wildlife Management Area. Permits are limited to one per customer and can be purchased online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA App, or in person at any TWRA license agent.  Additional pricing information is also available online and at agents.

                

Location                                 Device Type               Dates               Total Available             

Natchez Trace SF-North         Shotgun                       May 10-12                   23

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-North         Shotgun                       May 14-15                   37

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-North         Shotgun                       May 17-19                   38

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-North         Shotgun                       May 21-22                   47

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-North         Shotgun                       May 24-26                   35

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 3-5                       12

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 7-8                       42

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 10-12                   44

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 14-15                   46

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 17-19                   32

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 21-22                   34

1 bearded turkey

Natchez Trace SF-South         Shotgun                       May 24-26                   36

1 bearded turkey

Wolf River WMA                   Shotgun                       May 17-19                   14

1 bearded turkey

Wolf River WMA                   Shotgun                       May 21-22                   18

1 bearded turkey

Wolf River WMA                   Shotgun                       May 24-26                   6

1 bearded turkey

---TWRA---

 

