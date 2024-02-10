Release VisionBoard TouchTech Mechanical Keyboard by VALMOND Inc.

Built-in 10" touchscreen Mechanical keyboard! VisionBoard

VisionBoard seamlessly integrates a 10-inch touchscreen display directly into the keyboard layout, revolutionizing the way users interact with their devices.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATS, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALMOND Inc., a company known for its innovative technology solutions, presents its latest product: VisionBoard TouchTech Mechanical Keyboard. This keyboard features a 10-inch touchscreen display seamlessly integrated into the layout, offering a new level of user interaction.

The TouchTech Mechanical Keyboard boasts a built-in 10-inch touchscreen display for easy access to keyboard settings customization. Its linear switches provide a smooth typing experience suitable for gaming and everyday use. Moreover, it offers full hot-swap capability, allowing users to switch out switches without soldering.

Key Features:

10-Inch Touchscreen Display: Enhance productivity and efficiency with the touchscreen interface, enabling workspace customization and streamlined workflow.

Linear Switches: Designed for precision and durability, the switches ensure optimal performance for various tasks.

Full Hot-Swap Capability: Customize typing experience effortlessly without soldering.

Gasket Structure: Enhances typing comfort and reduces wrist strain.

84-Key Layout: Maximizes desk space without sacrificing functionality.

"We are excited to introduce VisionBoard, a technology that will change how people work and create in the digital world," said Akejima Shin, CEO of VALMOND Inc. "We believe VisionBoard will enhance multitasking, streamline navigation, and foster creativity, ultimately making the digital workspace more efficient and enjoyable."

VisionBoard is now available for purchase on INDIEGOGO. With its design and features, it caters to professionals, students, and anyone seeking to improve their digital experience. For more information, please visit the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.

About VALMOND Inc.:

VALMOND Inc. specializes in technology solutions that enhance productivity, creativity, and connectivity worldwide. Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, the company continues to innovate across various industries.

VisionBoard Review: Revolutionize Your Workspace! | VALMOND Inc