Operation Walk Maryland welcomes new addition to its Board of Directors and Leadership Team

Operation Walk Maryland welcomes Susan Wiley to its Board of Directors.

BROOKLANDVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Walk Maryland, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, life-changing joint replacements to those without access to orthopedic care, has welcomed Susan Wiley of Wiley & Associates to its Board of Directors. The addition will allow Operation Walk's Maryland chapter to further expand its influence and altruism while adding a great new ambassador to its cause.

Susan Wiley, a Maryland resident, is a seasoned business professional and current President of the merger and acquisitions company she created with her husband, Bill. Wiley first encountered Operation Walk Maryland after receiving a hip replacement from Operation Walk Founder, Dr. Paul Khanuja. Since then, she has followed the organization’s impact and is excited to contribute to its growth. With Wiley’s aptitude for problem solving and logistics, plus a wide range of business expertise, she will be an asset in optimizing the group’s upcoming trip to Guyana in September.

“People from numerous hospitals give up their vacations to be a part of this. There is a real dedication to what we do, and I am excited to help the Board’s dreams for the future be realized by helping those that need it most.”

Wiley joins a team of orthopedic surgeons dedicated to restoring hope through motion by providing life-changing procedures to people who would otherwise not have access to this care.


ABOUT OPERATION WALK MARYLAND

Operation Walk Maryland is a private, not-for-profit, volunteer medical service organization that provides free surgical treatment for patients in developing countries and in the United States. The organization treats those suffering from disabling arthritis and other debilitating bone and joint conditions. Our mission is to provide free joint replacement surgeries to those without access to such procedures and to educate local healthcare providers to enhance the delivery of orthopedic care. We provide all care including joint replacement implants at no cost. This is possible through the generous donations of our individual and corporate supporters.

