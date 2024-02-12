Submit Release
Loyal Xi's new single entitled "Aura"

Afro-Pop music sensation Loyal Xi's releases his new single called "Aura"

I am bringing back feel good music! I want you apart of my journey, please listen to my song "Aura" and judge for yourself Loved Onez!”
— Loyal Xi
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising recording artist Loyal Xi is making waves in the music industry with a sound that seamlessly blends hip hop, R&B, soul, and pop. Hailing from Long Beach, CA, Loyal Xi is quickly gaining recognition for his ability to captivate audiences with his versatile musical style.

As of January 20,2024 on a newly entitled track called "Aura" Loyal Xi showcases his talent for crafting infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. The single, which is a reflection on protecting one's energy and appreciating the true essence of a partner, has garnered significant attention from fans and critics alike.
With an unwavering commitment to love, fun, and substance in his music, Loyal Xi is poised to become a force to be reckoned with in the industry. His unique blend of genres and heartfelt lyrics set them apart from his peers, capturing the hearts of listeners everywhere.


Please click on the link to listen to the newly released entitled single called “Aura”.

