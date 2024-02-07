Schneider Downs Unveils SD Digital

Reimagining Technology and Data Services

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schneider Downs & Co. introduces SD Digital, an evolution of their Technology and Data Service practices designed to match modern solutions with modern problems, to unlock clients’ business potential.

In response to the changing technology market, SD Digital, led by Schneider Downs shareholders John J. Huckle and Patrick B. Armknecht, delivers holistic, business enabling and human centered digital solutions for essential back-office functions, including finance, operations, supply chain and human capital, across organizations of all sizes and industries. Taking a user-first approach to digital solutions, the practice will aim to help each client determine what “digital” means to them.

"As digital technologies continue to emerge at an unprecedented pace, trying to make sense of how to leverage technology to drive strategy can be overwhelming. SD Digital works with market-leading platforms to help our customers solve their business problems” said Patrick B. Armknecht, Shareholder. “Our approach is designed to provide timely value to our clients while consistently managing risks to ensure successful project outcomes."

With the transition to SD Digital, Schneider Downs continues to offer a cutting-edge suite of business-focused, technology-enabled and AI-powered digital solutions which include Intelligent Automation, Data Analytics, Digital Modernization and Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions.

In addition, SD Digital will continue to offer proprietary software including SD inSITE and simpLEASE accounting.

“With digital spend at an all-time high and meaningful success in digital initiatives remaining frustratingly illusive, we know that our clients deserve a different and better approach to leveraging digital systems and thought patterns,” said John J. Huckle, Chief Digital Innovator. “The opportunity to unlock progress and meaningfully pivot/point their businesses towards success is why we exist. Given our proven experience of providing digital solutions to customers in their back offices, SD Digital is uniquely positioned to help simplify, educate and improve.”

SD Digital will combine the firm’s business and industry expertise with its 20 years of technology consulting experience to create tailored solutions for each unique client need. In a market demanding digital partnership, SD Digital will help organizations discover the art of the possible with innovative and agile end-to-end digital solutions—leading organizations through every step of their modernization journey, while accounting for industry, regulatory and financial considerations.

About Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.

Schneider Downs is a regional accounting and business consulting firm providing tax, audit and business advisory services to public and private companies and nonprofit organizations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with offices in Columbus, Ohio and Metropolitan Washington, Schneider Downs serves clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Maryland and around the world.

Introducing SD Digital