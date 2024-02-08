AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR/EDITOR LINDY RYAN TO KICK OFF HORROR AND SPECULATIVE FICTION COLUMN AT BOOKTRIB
We’re thrilled to have Lindy as part of our editorial team, which will add a new dimension in coverage for us.””UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, a leading source of book news, reviews, and author discovery, has partnered with Lindy Ryan by launching a new column geared toward horror and speculative fiction fans.
— Jim Alkon, Editorial Director, BookTrib
Ryan is a Bram Stoker Awards® nominee and Silver Falchion Award-winning editor, author, short-film director, and professor whose books have received starred reviews from Booklist and Library Journal.
She is the current author-in-residence at Rue Morgue, the world’s leading horror culture and entertainment brand. Her guest articles and features include NPR, BBC Culture, Irish Times, Daily Mail, and more.
In 2022, she was named one of horror's most masterful anthology curators, alongside Ellen Datlow and Christopher Golden, and has been declared a "champion for women's voices in horror" by Shelf Awareness. Her animated short film, TRICK OR TREAT, ALISTAIR GRAY, based on her children's book of the same name, won the Grand Prix Award at the 2022 ANMTN Awards.
The new column will appear twice monthly on BookTrib.com, letting readers in on all the current trends, tropes, and themes surrounding the horror and speculative fiction genres. One of Ryan’s first columns is expected to focus on “Romancing the Gothic,” featuring authors Gwendolyn Kiste and Cassondra Windwalker.
“We’re thrilled to have Lindy as part of our editorial team,” said BookTrib Editorial Director Jim Alkon, “which will add a new dimension in coverage for us.”
In 2017, Ryan founded Black Spot Books, an independent press focused on amplifying underrepresented voices in horror, where she maintains her role as President after the company was acquired in 2019 as an imprint of Vesuvian Media. Ryan served from 2020 to 2022 on the Board of Directors for the Independent Book Publishers Association and was named a Publishers Weekly Star Watch Honoree in 2020.
Ryan’s 2024 Publication slate includes:
• April 9 – Bless Your Heart, Minotaur Books
• May 7 – Mother Knows Best (a women-in-horror anthology), Black Spot Books (editor)
• July 18 – Bless Your Heart, Solaris Books (UK)
• Sept 10 – The Darkest Night (a winter horror anthology), Crooked Lane Books (editor)
• Oct 15 – Cold Snap, Titan Books
For more about Lindy Ryan, visit www.lindyryanwrites.com.
ABOUT BOOKTRIB
BookTrib.com, Where Readers Discover, was created as a news source for people who love books, want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love learning about great authors of whom they may not have heard. The site features in-depth interviews, reviews, video discussions, podcasts, even authors writing about other authors. BookTrib.com is a haven for anyone searching for his or her next read or simply addicted to all things book-related. BookTrib.com was created in 2004 by Meryl Moss Media Group, a firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors find readers through marketing, publicity and social media.
Italia Gandolfo
Vesuvian Books
+1 502-836-1201
italia@ghliterary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram