DH2i Adds DxOperator for Kubernetes and SQL Server Integration

According to a new press release, DH2i has announced the general availability of DxOperator, a groundbreaking solution designed for the integration of Kubernetes and SQL Server. Engineered to address the increasing demands of businesses for efficient, scalable, and highly available (HA) database environments, DxOperator streamlines SQL Server container deployments on Kubernetes. Developed in collaboration with […]

