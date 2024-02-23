Ergo21’s Travel Seat Cushions Makes Journeys Easier and More Comfortable with LiquiCell Technology

Ergo21, a US-based cushion manufacturer and reformer has been in the talks due to its modern and innovative approach in providing ergonomic seating solutions.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a constant focus on innovation and the health needs of individuals, Ergo21 has attempted to create valuable back cushions and pillows that not only helped it to conquer a great portion of the US market but also marked its significant presence in the global market. One of the bestselling products of the brand is the travel seat cushion that is immensely loved by customers for its compact design, portability, versatility, and of course, technology.Led by Mr. Steve Gambhir, Ergo21 brings fresh dynamics to the ergonomics of travel cushions and pillows with a breakthrough medical technology known as LiquiCell. Traveling or driving for long hours often lead to sore muscles, cramping, or lower back pain. In fact, repeated traveling with a poor posture can cause severe back health issues that may continue to have a negative impact on the quality of life of individuals. A compromised seating posture is also found to develop unbearable pain in individuals who already have a medical history of sciatica, compressed disc, or degenerated disc. All these call for the need of a supportive and flexible travel seat cushion.Steve Gambhir was motivated to create his own ergonomic back cushion when he himself faced the need of having one. His job required him to drive four to six hours daily on the Los Angeles freeways, which caused him to suffer from back discomfort. Gambhir says, “I tried using a different cushion every month to relieve the back pain from long hours in the car. Finally, my wife said, ‘Why don’t you design your own cushion?’ So I did.”The LiquiCell technology was initially used in designing hospital beds and recliners for providing a comfortable seating experience to people who were unable to move. Gambhir discovered this miracle technology, licensed it, and utilized it for making his wide range cushions. After gaining massive response and success from his first series of seat cushions, Gambhir launched the travel seat cushions which are found to be easier to use and more versatile than the original seat cushions.The travel seat cushions of Ergo21 go way beyond the conventional foam, gel, or air-based cushions as these are incorporated with the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology that not only offers a cushiony lubrication between the user’s back and the sitting object but also helps in improving blood flow and circulation by about 150%. While there are plenty of options available in the market, Gambhir’s travel cushions exceed the user’s expectations in terms of pliability, durability, reliability, and comfort. These are meticulously designed with liquid-filled membranes that remain in constant motion and help in equalizing perpendicular pressure on the lower back, letting the body to glide and float.The travel cushions are constructed using top-quality polyurethane foam that is sourced from a local US supplier. The proper density of the polyurethane foam is carefully amalgamated with a layer of the LiquiCell membranes to maintain the blood flow under the sitting bones and hotspots. Besides that, the cushions are topped with a premium-quality, durable, stretchable, and non-slip fabric for added comfort and convenience.Ergo21 travel cushion is excellent for people who drive or sit back in a bus, camper, truck, or luxury cars. Designed for road as well as air travel requirements, it is easy to carry as a part of the travel luggage, and it can be permanently placed on the driver’s seat. Available in different sizes, the cushions can accommodate individuals of varying weights and meet their specific travel needs.Speaking about the company’s aim and journey, Gambhir mentions, “All our products are developed after intensive market research and planning. Once the design is approved, it goes through strict quality checks. Our aim is to offer superior quality products to our customers at an affordable price.” He further adds, “We’ve been receiving great feedback from our customers and this is what motivates us to move forward and come up with efficient solutions. This means that we are going on the right track whether it is conception, manufacturing, or distribution.”ABOUT LIQUICELL TECHNOLOGYThe technology involves a fusion of low-viscosity fluids strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls soft tissue compression and reduces shear stress and skin friction. This reduces perpendicular pressure and provides support for your sit bones. The Ergo21 Travel Seat Cushion has four hand-stitched LiquiCell membranes that make it comfortable to sit for hours by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight and pliable, with urethane membranes sealed in a low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute pressure and make it possible to sit for extended periods.ABOUT ERGO21As a pioneer in the development of innovative cushions and pillows, Ergo21 aims at improving the health, comfort, and performance of people working in a variety of industries. To ensure customer satisfaction, the company is committed to providing high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more, the company has gained 1000+ positive reviews across multiple platforms including 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon.Gambhir’s keen interest in improving the quality of life of customers through focused innovation has led Ergo21 to achieve a significant milestone of selling over 100,000 unique cushion units recently. This has further encouraged the founder to design and launch new products such as bicycle seat covers and shoe inserts and insoles, thereby enhancing and expanding the existing line of products.Media ContactContact: Mr. Steve GambhirPresidentEmail: steve@ergo21.comPh: 949-975-8219

