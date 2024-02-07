Global Whole Life Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole life insurance market is comprehensively covered in The Business Research Company’s “Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2024, forecasting a market size of $205.16 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.
The whole life insurance market is driven by the increasing aging population, with North America projected to dominate the market share. Key players in the whole life insurance market include China Life Insurance Company Limited, MetLife Inc., Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd., Allianz Life Insurance, and Axa SA.
Whole Life Insurance Market Segments
•By Type: Non-Participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life
•By Application: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital And Direct Channels
•By Geography: The global whole life insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Whole life insurance, often known as permanent life insurance, refers to life insurance plans that include an investment component and are designed to last until death. In contrast to term life insurance, which only covers a specified number of years, the insurance policy offers a death benefit when the policyholder passes away, as long as the appropriate payments are paid. A whole life insurance policy's premiums fund both an investment account and the policy's guaranteed death benefit.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Whole Life Insurance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Whole Life Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Whole Life Insurance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
