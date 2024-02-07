EU provides Ukraine with modern mine-clearing machine

During the latest visit of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell to Ukraine on 6-7 February, the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine received a DOK-ING MV-10 demining system.

The MV-10 demining system disarms anti-personnel and anti-tank mines as well as other unexploded ordnance. Thanks to the remote control it is particularly safe to use. The system is suitable for large areas: it can clear up to 4,000 square metres per hour, also on steep slopes.

EU demining support also includes a special training course for Ukrainian operators who will work on the MV-10 system.

This is the latest delivery in the framework of the EU’s €25 million support package for humanitarian demining in Ukraine announced at the EU-Ukraine Summit of February 2023. The package is designed to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine’s state mine action operators, ranging from basic equipment for demining teams to pyrotechnic vehicles, and robotic demining systems.

“This equipment will enhance the capabilities of our troops and allow sappers to clear de-occupied territories faster and more safely,” said Major-General Bohdan Bondar, head of the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine. “Russian aggression has left behind many explosive objects in Ukraine, and demining will take decades. Technological solutions will make it possible to speed up this work.”

