The Global Hypodermic Needles Market's Rise to $4.5 Billion with 3.4% CAGR By Allied Market Research

Global Hypodermic Needles Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO., McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC., Hitech Syringes, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

●𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Hypodermic needles come in different types, including safety needles, non-safety needles, and specialty needles. Safety needles have built-in safety features to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries, while non-safety needles are the traditional type without safety mechanisms. Specialty needles are designed for specific medical procedures or applications.

●𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡: Hypodermic needles are available in various lengths, such as short needles, medium-length needles, and long needles. The needle length required depends on the intended use, patient characteristics, and the route of administration.

●𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞: The gauge size refers to the diameter of the needle lumen. Common gauge sizes for hypodermic needles range from smaller numbers (e.g., 27G) to larger numbers (e.g., 18G). The gauge size determines the flow rate and the thickness of the needle.

●𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Hypodermic needles are used in various medical fields and applications, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare settings. They may be used for vaccinations, blood sampling, drug administration, and other medical procedures.

●𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: The market can also be segmented based on the end users of hypodermic needles. These can include healthcare providers, physicians, nurses, laboratories, and individuals performing self-administration of medications at home.

●𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: The hypodermic needles market can be segmented based on regional or global markets, taking into account factors such as regulatory environments, healthcare infrastructure, and market dynamics in different countries or regions.



