Miracle of the Sea Featured in 75 Years of TV History Celebration in the Official Emmys Celebrity Giving Suite

Miracle of the Sea Gift Bag with Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel, Lip Health Balm with Natural Marine Extract, and Natural Marine Extract in Almond Oil. Alex Borstein with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation for the 75th Emmy Awards on 1-13-24. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images Angela Bassett with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation for the 75th Emmy Awards on 1-13-24. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Miracle of the Sea full body rejuvenating, healing Natural Marine Extract Skin Care Line is created by Eric Lewis MD, Beverly Hills dermatologist to the stars.

As a patient of Dr Eric Lewis, I’ve been amazed by Miracle of the Sea products & their efficacy in treating several skin conditions. I wanted to share this wonderful product with our celebrity guests.” — Karen Wood CEO of Backstage Creations

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle of the Seaproducts had the honor of being included in the 75th EmmyAwards Performers Nominee Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. The Backstage Creations official Emmys Giving Suite - benefitting the Television Academy Foundation’s education programs - was filled with a star-studded talent list for the Performers Nominee Celebration and during rehearsal days for the 75th Emmys telecast, and all received our luxurious skincare gift bags The Miracle of the Sea product line was created by Eric Lewis MD, Beverly Hills dermatologist to the stars , and has been tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons. These products contain MBET’s patented Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks and more.From backstage to the red carpet, the 75th Emmys Awards celebration this year was a tribute to 75 years of Television History.A number of respected stars learned about Miracle of the Sea products in the suite as they were able to experience the products firsthand. Following is a partial list of those stars and shows that are part of television history:The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAlex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Luke KirbyAlly McBealGreg Germann, Gil BellowsGrey’s AnatomyChandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Geena DavisCheersRhea Perlman, Kelsey GrammerDynastyDame Joan CollinsThe SopranosLorraine Bracco, Michael ImperioliAmerican Horror StoryDylan McDermott, Angela BassettThe WaltonsMichael LearnedVeepSam RichardsonTwo and a Half MenHolland TaylorIt’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaDanny DeVito, Kaitlin OlsonDaisy Jones & The SixTom Wright, Nabiyah Be, Josh WhitehouseMartinTisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne IIMrs. FletcherKathryn HahnNYPD BlueSharon LawrenceThe BoysKaren FukuharaMonsterNiecy Nash BettsKaren Wood CEO of Backstage Creations, producer of the Official Giving Suite for the 75th Emmy Awards on why she wanted to include Miracle of the Sea’s skincare collection in the Backstage Creations 75th Emmy Awards Celebrity Gift Bags:“As a patient of Dr Eric Lewis, I’ve been amazed by the Miracle of the Sea products and their efficacy in treating several skin conditions. I went to Dr Lewis when another dermatologist told me I needed to have surgery on my face to remove sun damage. Dr Lewis helped me avoid that plight by using this Natural Marine Extract skin product along with liquid nitrogen treatments! I wanted to share this wonderful product with our celebrity guests.”Several publications have reported on Miracle of the Sea’s inclusion in the Backstage Creations’ Giving Suite Gift Bag, includingHello Magazine's Peek Inside: https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/511157/peek-inside-the-2024-emmys-gift-bag-worth-over-10000 by Rebecca Lewis,Santa Monica Observer Lifestyle: https://www.smobserved.com/story/2024/01/15/lifestyle/the-75th-emmy-awards-dazzled-this-year-with-its-official-giving-suite/8061.html by Preity Upala,and Fox News Good Day LA.About Miracle of the SeaMiracle of the Sea is a business unit of Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies (MBET). MBET offers this innovative full body healing and rejuvenation skin care line based on their patented Natural Marine Extract. These marine extracts are derived from ocean species that are sourced from MBET’s ecologically sustainable aqua farms. See Miracle of the Sea customer experiences MBET works with many of the world’s leading universities and top marine biologists on kelp reforestation projects to combat global warming and rebalance the ocean’s ecosystems. The resulting kelp forests are sustainable and are naturally expanding into their previous habitats.MBET continuously strives to improve everyone’s personal health and the health of our environment.

Caroline S. Ph.D User Experience with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Almond Oil. "Best anti-aging product I've ever used."