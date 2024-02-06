AG’s Office Seeking the Public’s Help to Locate Fugitive Kurt Young, Retired Corrections Officer Charged with Human Trafficking

Albert Elias RCH , PO Box 479, Burlington Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Albert Elias Residential Community Home is host to the JJC’s “Work Readiness Program.” The program serves up to 18 male residents. The program accepts residents both on committed and probationary status that have achieved either a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED). Program participants are provided with the basic work and life skills deemed necessary for employment. Participants develop occupational skills through structured learning opportunities such as work-based experiences, community service, and residential living.

D.O.V.E.S. RCH , 188 Lindberg Road, Hopewell, NJ 08525

The (Developing Opportunities and Values through Education and Substance Abuse Treatment) D.O.V.E.S Program is the sole community-based program providing the necessary services and support to all adjudicated females requiring residential and secure residential placement in New Jersey. Located in Hopewell, NJ the program serves up to 12 female residents with comprehensive individualized care through a treatment team approach that addresses behavioral, substance abuse and developmental issues.

Northern Region Independence &Re-entry Success Center, 461-63 Central Avenue, Newark, NJ 07107

The Success Center serves up to 25 male residents who have been paroled or completed a Community Program as a Probationer and that live in all counties north of Middlesex (including Middlesex). Parolees attend as a condition of their parole, and probationers attend when they have completed a community program and have been granted a release date. Each young person receives a myriad of services that are best suited to meet his release plan, in include, career exploration, health/wellness, life skills, family reunification or independent living.

Southern RCH Transitional , 800A Buffalo Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

Southern is an all-male facility serving adjudicated youth. The program serves up to 24 male residents. The mission of Southern is to provide residents committed to the JJC with a step down structured residential environment, designed to mitigate risk for re-offending and offer opportunities for reformation within a safe environment. It is Southern’s intention to support residents in making the necessary changes in life to become productive, well-adjusted, and focused members of the community. To achieve this task, residents are offered guidance in developing and achieving program goals.

Vineland Prep RCH Transitional , 2000 Maple Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

Vineland Prep Academy serves up to 60 adjudicated male residents. The program is designed to promote emotional intelligence, reframe self-destructive belief systems, develop coping skills, and create self-efficacy. The program offers a cognitive behavior, social learning curriculum to work on the various issues that led to their incarceration. The program’s career/technology educational component includes a Computer Lab, Culinary Arts, Career Education and Horticultural/Landscaping.

Voorhees RCH , 201 Rt. 513, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826

Voorhees Residential Community Home serves up to 27 male residents. The program strives to promote pro-social skills, educational and vocational achievement, and personal growth by instilling core values of help, trust, respect, responsibility, and intervention. The purpose is to help the residents prepare for their return to their communities and in fulfilling the goals they have set for themselves while in program. In addition to classroom studies, residents are provided with vocational opportunities, which include greenhouse management, landscaping, plumbing, carpentry, and masonry.

Warren RCH, 509 Brass Castle Road, Oxford, NJ 07863

Warren Residential Community Home serves up to 30 male residents. Residents receive educational and vocational services, individual and group substance abuse counseling, gang intervention, character building, job readiness/life skills classes, coping skills, and Aggression Replacement Training. In addition, residents are eligible for family counseling, parenting/fatherhood groups, the Preparation for Independence program, employment, and the Supportive Work Program, as well as online college courses.