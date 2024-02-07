Enhesa and Preventeo Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Comprehensive EHS Compliance Solution

A combination of increasingly global supply chains and closer regulatory scrutiny of cross-border EHS risk has pushed virtually every business in the world to take a global view of their operations.” — Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with Preventeo, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software solutions.

Under the agreement, Enhesa will integrate its world class global regulatory intelligence into Preventeo's robust EHS compliance solution, complementing France-based Preventeo’s deep local market regulatory expertise and physical presence in the region with real-time information on regulatory developments, reporting requirements and compliance mandates across 330 different jurisdictions in 35 languages. With this newly integrated dataset, multinational Preventeo clients will be able to manage their 360-degree EHS risk from a single platform.

“A combination of increasingly global supply chains and closer regulatory scrutiny of cross-border EHS risk has pushed virtually every business in the world to take a global view of their operations,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “This partnership will bolster Preventeo’s advanced analytics and reporting features with Enhesa’s worldwide regulatory intelligence to ensure that organizations that operate in multiple regions can monitor their EHS performance in real-time.”

The strength of this partnership lies in the combination of Preventeo's content expertise in France and Enhesa’s global coverage, allowing users easy access the widest depth and breadth of regulatory content on the market today, as well as the ability seamlessly integrate compliance tasks into their daily workflows.

“Enhesa has earned a reputation as a global leader in EHS regulatory intelligence by consistently delivering comprehensive, reliable results to its clients for years and years,” said Jean-Marc Rallo, CEO of Preventeo. “Our partnership with Enhesa allows us to enhance the scope of the information our clients have at their disposal so that they can confidently meet their EHS goals.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About Preventeo:

Preventeo is a leading provider of EHS software solutions designed to streamline compliance, risk management, and sustainability efforts for organizations of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly interfaces, Preventeo empowers businesses to proactively manage their EHS responsibilities, fostering a culture of safety and compliance: Website: www.preventeo.com