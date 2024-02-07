Submit Release
Bilflo and Amtec Human Capital Partner to Offer Comprehensive EOR Services for Staffing Companies in the US

Empower Your Clients with High-End EOR Services

The Benefits of Bilflo EOR

Bilflo EOR covers everything from oboarding and payroll to medical insurance and workers' compensation claims, empowering you to recruit efficiently while we take care of the complexities.

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilflo, a back-office automation software for staffing companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Amtec Human Capital, a 65 year veteran in human capital management services. This collaboration brings an all-in-one Employer of Record (EOR) service to US-based staffing companies, combining Bilflo’s automation platform with Amtec’s extensive staffing services.

Comprehensive EOR Services by Amtec

As the EOR, Amtec Human Capital will manage various HR functions, providing a seamless experience in:

Onboarding
Time Collection and Approvals
Client Billing and Collection
Payroll Distribution
Benefits Management

Contractors and employees under this service will benefit from:

Workers Compensation Insurance
Health Benefits (medical, vision, dental)
Retirement Plan: 401(k)
Transparent Pricing and Flexibility

Bilflo's EOR service offers a straightforward staffing rate based on the Percentage of Payroll, which is inclusive of all standard labor burden costs. Additionally, payroll funding and advanced gross profit payments are included. No setup fees for new employees and no long-term contracts are required. Bilflo EOR services provide the flexibility to start and stop services as needed.

Transitioning from EOR to Independent Operations
For staffing firms ready to move beyond EOR services, Bilflo also offers its platform software to manage operations independently. This transition allows for expanding business presence in new markets without the premium costs of EOR services.

Who Benefits from EOR Services?
Recruiting Companies: Expand revenue streams by offering both permanent and temporary hires, becoming a comprehensive source for recruitment.

Staffing Companies Entering New Markets: Minimize initial operational costs and quickly place candidates by partnering with an EOR provider, allowing for gradual financial scaling.

Why Choose Bilflo EOR Services?
The strategic partnership with Amtec provides staffing companies with an efficient, cost-effective solution for managing temporary and contract hires, backed by the expertise of Amtec’s six decades in the industry and Bilflo’s cutting-edge automation technology.

About Bilflo
Bilflo delivers back-office automation solutions designed to enhance the efficiency of staffing agencies. Its ability to track, consolidate, and unify crucial business data sets it apart, offering unparalleled insights into organizational health. Learn more at Bilflo's website.

About Amtec Human Capital
With over 60 years of experience, Amtec Human Capital offers various human capital management services, including staffing, payrolling, and EOR services.

For more information on the EOR services or to schedule a consultation, visit Bilflo's website or contact kevin@bilflo.com.

Kevin Nguyen
Bilflo
kevin@bilflo.com
