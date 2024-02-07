Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Issues Statement On Today’s NIL-Recruitment Ban TRO Opinion

NASHVILLE - In today’s opinion, a federal judge said Tennessee and Virginia are likely to prevail in their antitrust suit against the NCAA. Although the court declined to issue a temporary restraining order, the judge reasoned the NCAA can be held monetarily liable for any harms, thus negating the need for a TRO.
“Tennessee remains committed to protecting the rights of our student-athletes. We look forward to litigating this case and enforcing the law.”– Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti
