Manchin: I Will Continue Doing Everything I Can To Protect Cleveland Cliffs, The United Steelworkers, American Manufacturers

February 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)’s determination that imports of tin mill products from China, Canada and Germany do not sufficiently harm the domestic steel industry. The ITC also voted to terminate the investigation for imports from South Korea.

In January, the Department of Commerce announced its findings that imports of tin mill products from China, Germany and South Korea were being unfairly priced or dumped into the U.S. market, and that imports of tin mill products from China were also being subsidized. The case then went to the ITC to consider the findings, which resulted in today’s negative determinations.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the ITC’s negative determinations on the anti-dumping and countervailing duty petitions filed by Cleveland Cliffs and the United Steelworkers,” said Senator Manchin. “A robust domestic steel industry is vital to creating American jobs, strengthening our economy and protecting our national security and that means we must safeguard it against illegally dumped and subsidized imports. I will continue doing everything I can to fight for fair competition within the steel industry and protect Cleveland Cliffs, the United Steelworkers and all of our American manufacturers.”

Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to protect Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers against illegally dumped and subsidized imports: