Manchin Announces $1.5 Million For Flood Repairs At Valley Pk-8 School

February 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,548,712 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Fayette County Board of Education. The funding will be used to repair damages at the Valley PK-8 School after severe storms and flooding in August 2022, including embankment and parking lot repairs.

“I’m pleased FEMA is awarding more than $1.5 million to help the Valley PK-8 School repair damages from the August 2022 storms and flooding,” said Senator Manchin.  “It is vital that our West Virginia communities receive resources like these to rebuild and recover after any storm or disaster comes our way, and this funding has been eagerly awaited by the Fayette County community. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to deliver for West Virginia.”

