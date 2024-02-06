Manchin Statement On National Security Supplemental Funding Bill

February 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after reviewing the national security supplemental funding bill text.

“The southern border is the most dangerous threat facing our country today, and Congress has an obligation to step up and fix it. I commend my Democratic and Republican friends in the Senate for considering our input when working together to craft a bipartisan bill that will immediately shut down the southern border and send a clear message that if you come here illegally, you will be sent home. I support this bill, and I urge all of my colleagues – Republicans and Democrats – to consider the facts and do the same.

“The status quo is not sustainable. We cannot let extreme partisan politics undermine our national security. We cannot wait another day, let alone an election season, to fix this most serious problem.”